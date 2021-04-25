Peach State OT Elijah Zollicoffer Discusses Orange & White Game Trip

Since making the transition from UCF to Tennessee, Glen Elarbee has utilized a previously established relationship with Newton (Ga.) offensive lineman Elijah Zollicoffer to keep the Vols a major player in his recruitment. The Peach State standout made the trip to Knoxville today with family to take in the spring game, and he discusses the trip with VR2 on SI here.

"I liked the whole vibe and the energy the game gave off," Zollicoffer said. For a spring game, it was great. I liked how the whole offensive line was doing a great job. I liked the whole offensive system and the defensive."I loved it for the first time. It was an excellent atmosphere. I kept getting a great vibe throughout the game, so it was a great atmosphere." "

Zollicoffer, who is familiar with the fast-paced offense of Josh Heupel, got a first-hand look of what the Volunteers have continued to sell him in his recruitment, and he came away impressed.

"I loved it," he said. "The quarterback had so much time in the pocket. If it was a pass play or run play, there were holes wide open every play."

The trip to Tennessee today helped the Vols in Zollicoffer's recruitment, as he admits following the visit.

"This did a lot of things for them in my recruitment," he said. It did a lot. I would say they are top two right now."

So what does Zollicoffer need to continue to see from Tennessee moving forward?

"Everything they are doing with me now," he said." Just keep staying in touch with me every day. We have a good relationship now, so just keep that relationship going until the very end."

His connection with the Tennessee staff has been key to this point, and it is something he enjoys.

"I love them," he said of the Tennessee staff. They have just told me about my size and that I am athletically gifted. They want me to keep doing what I am doing. Just keep working, improving my game to be a better player."

With unofficial and official visits on the horizon, Zollicoffer plans to make his decision sometime after his senior season. It is all going to come down to where he feels like he can have the best educational fit.

"Education is the biggest thing for me. That is pretty much it."

Whenever the time comes, he knows what one school will be getting in his services.

"They are getting a player that is going to go out and ball and give his all for his team."