Peach State Standout Mo Clipper Talks Tennessee Commitment, Peer Recruiting Efforts

Milton, GA-- Tennessee landed the commitment of Milton High School offensive tackle Maurice 'Mo' Clipper on Saturday afternoon. The standout Peach State product discussed his decision to commit to Tennessee and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

"Just the relationships I built with the coaching staff," Clipper said on Tuesday morning about the primary reason for committing to Tennessee. "I think it is a great opportunity to play at Tennessee."

Clipper took multiple visits during June, including several official visits with trips to Mississippi State, Lousiville, and Virginia Tech, but in the end, he knew Tennessee was the fit for him.

"I would say probably a couple of days before my commitment," Clipper said of when he knew he wanted to go to Tennessee. "I was reflecting on the visits I took and really thinking about it all. It just felt like the best fit for me."

Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee was a pivotal part of the reason Clipper chose the Volunteers.

"He is very open about stuff and honest with me," Clipper said of Elarbee." I really like that about him."

Now that Clipper is firmly in the Tennessee class, he will turn his attention to helping Elarbee recruit another Peach State standout, Addison Nichols.

"My boy Addison Nichols," Clipper said of where his peer recruitment efforts are focused. "I am trying to get him to Rocky Top. We talk in group chats and stuff like that. I just text him and tell him, 'Rocky Top is the move.'"

Tennessee fans, players, and currently committed recruits have made it known via social media that Nichols is a priority for the Vols in the 2022 class with the #WeWantAddison social media trend.

Clipper will have his work cut out in helping the Vols land Nichols, as he has been a priority for Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, and USC to this point.

Clipper is currently the highest-rated offensive line commitment in Tennessee's class, and he is expected to get a significant bump in the rankings in the coming months.

interview via Matt Debary