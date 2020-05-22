Volunteer Country
Vols Among Favorites for Coveted In-State Athlete Prince Kollie

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has been on a recruiting tear of late, and dynamic 2021 athlete Prince Kollie has included the Vols in his newest list of favorites. Tennessee made the list alongside Georgia, Lousiville, Virginia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, Auburn, LSU, and Wake Forest. 

Tennessee offered Kollie in mid-April, and the offer was an exciting one for him. Shortly after the offer, he told VR2, "it meant a lot for me and a lot of people around me. There are a lot of huge Vols fans down here, and there will probably some bias for them. It was one I had been waiting on because I am only one hour down the road. It was one I waited on, and I am excited about it."

At the time of the offer, Kollie said on Tennessee's message, "depending on how my body develops, I will probably be on the defensive side at safety or linebacker. They like my physicality, ability to get to the ball, and my aggression. So, depending on how my body develops will determine if I play linebacker or safety, so I am just excited about the opportunity."

Now, that Kollie has listed his ten favorites, it goes hand-in-hand with what he said at the time of his offer, and Tennessee will still face stiff competition, "I am being recruited by Georgia, I am heavily recruited by a lot of schools, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Auburn, and Vandy. I have some really good ones that I am interested in, and I will probably have to start cutting my list down sometime soon."

Kollie has no timetable for a decision, and with a class already stacked with numbers, it will be interesting to see what Tennessee chooses to do with the David Crockett (TN) standout. Natural attrition seems apparent for the Vols in the 2021 class, so it seems likely that Tennessee could find a spot for the dynamic athlete. 

