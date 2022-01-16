Priority DL Ahmad Moten Talks Vols Official Visit

Tennessee hosted priority defensive line target Ahmad Moten this weekend for an official visit. The coveted prospect is a late riser in the process, and he is focusing on five schools heading into February, including Tennessee, Iowa State, Miami, North Carolina, and Oklahoma. He discusses the latest visit to Knoxville with Sports Illustrated’s Volunteer Country.

“We came in Thursday night, but I couldn’t talk to anyone because of dead period, but once we started on Friday, we did academics and a facility tour,” Moten said of the trip. “After that, we went bowling and had a really fun time with that. Saturday, we had talks about NIL, then did a campus tour, went to lunch, watched the basketball game and did the photoshoot. It was a good weekend.”

Tennessee initially saw Moten during the first contact period in December, and they impressed him and his family during that time, which allowed them to make the final five schools. This weekend was another chance to build on that connection.

“I had fun,” Moten said of the time with the coaches. “We had our in-home earlier with them and Coach G and my dad really hit it off then, but this weekend, but Coach Heup, Coach Banks, Coach G, and Coach Chop, we all had fun. Those coaches showed nothing but love. They are real genuine people and that is what I look for in a program.”

Moten and the Tennessee staff spent time watching film and seeing how he could fit in on the defensive line, if he was to come to Knoxville.

“I watched film with them and was looking forward to the stuff I was seeing,” Moten said. “I liked what I saw and how they were looking at me (in their system) and the depth at my position. I liked all of that.”

Now with an official visit in the books, where do the Vols stand with Moten as he continues to navigate the recruiting process?

“Their stock boosted up,” Moten said. “Tennessee’s stock boosted up. Although it was already a top five school, it was way better than I expected.”

In terms of what is next in his recruitment, Moten and family are working to get to North Carolina next, but the impending winter weather is slowing the process down currently, but the Tar Heels are slated to get the next visit. He still has official visits to use to Oklahoma and Miami in the coming month as well.

Moten does not plan to announce a decision until the February 4th signing day.

