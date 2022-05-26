Prized Alabama DL Tomarrion Parker Set to Return to Tennessee

Tennessee's list of elite recruits coming to campus this weekend for their Memorial Day weekend recruiting event continues to grow. The most recent prospect to confirm his plans to come to Knoxville is highly coveted defensive end, Tomarrion Parker.

Parker most recently visited Tennessee in March for a visit that he said allowed the Vols to "make a strong push." This weekend will allow him another chance to take a look at Josh Heupel's second-year program.

"They're definitely pushing and trying to get that official visit out of me," he said at the time. "They did make a good push this weekend."

The visit allowed him to see more of the town, along with his parents.

"Seeing it and showing my parents around the city and the campus," Parker said at the time of the best part of the trip to Tennessee. "Getting to see the classrooms and see what else they have to offer. We've been up there once before with them to a game, and they didn't get to see that, so this trip getting to build a better relationship with the coaches. So that's good."

Rodney Garner is leading the charge for the Vols in this recruitment, and the previous trip in March allowed the two to connect even more, something they will look to build on this weekend.

"It's real good," Parker said of the relationship between the two. "Coach Garner is a real great coach; he's been in the SEC for like 32 years. So he definitely has experience putting guys in the league. He definitely will get the job done. First, we talked about football, but we also talked about being smart with everything. We talked about taxes and everything like that. He said to be smart with your money, buy land, and not just material things. Tax write-offs and things like that. It was some good information."

Parker has a top five consisting of Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State and Tennessee. However, he will be coming to Knoxville fresh off a visit to East Lansing to see Mel Tucker's Michigan State program.