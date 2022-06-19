Prized DL T.J. Searcy Recaps Official Visit Weekend on Rocky Top

Tennessee hosted a bevy of official visitors this weekend, including coveted Upson-Lee (Ga.) standout defensive lineman T.J. Searcy. The 6'5", 260lbs defensive lineman discusses the weekend on Rocky Top with Volunteer Country.

"I just really enjoyed seeing all of the coaches and players again," Searcy said of what he enjoyed about this weekend. "I enjoyed the vibe up there, and it was really good to see them again."

Tennessee offered Searcy in March, and the Vols have kept in steady contact since, with veteran defensive line coach Rodney Garner leading the way.

"It has been pretty much Coach G and Coach Chop," Searcy said of who has been recruiting him the hardest at Tennessee. "Coach G is just a legendary coach that is known everywhere. Everyone in the SEC knows that he is one of the best coaches in college football."

This weekend's official visit allowed Searcy to learn more about Garner.

"I found out that he is really actually a laid-back guy," Searcy said of what he learned about Garner during the multi-day official visit. "He likes to joke around outside of the game, but he was honest with me; when we are on the field, we are on the field, and it is time to work."

During the weekend, the message to Searcy was simple. He is not just a want in Knoxville; he is a need for this defensive line class.

"Their message was they don't want me, they need me," Searcy said of what the message was from the Tennessee staff. "They need me to come in and make a difference right away in my first year. One thing Coach G said he really likes about me is that he can see me playing any of the positions on their defensive line front."

The Peach State product also spent time with Tennessee's head coach during the weekend.

"I talked to him a good bit, actually," Searcy said of the time spent with Josh Heupel. "I really just learned that he is a really good guy that cares about his players more off the field than he does on the field."

Coming into the important official visit, Searcy was really looking to learn more from the Tennessee players, as third-year defensive lineman Tyler Baron was his player host.

"I pretty much just wanted to talk to the players more," Searcy said of what he was looking for going into this weekend's visit. "Seeing what they thought about their coaches and what they thought about the direction of the program. I feel like I was definitely able to get those answered this weekend."

So coming out of the weekend, where do the Vols stand for Searcy?

"They are definitely one of my top schools for sure after this visit," Searcy said of what this weekend did for the Vols.

Searcy will take an official visit to South Carolina next weekend. He noted two other schools that are recruiting him hard are Clemson and Florida. As far as a decision timeline, he is uncertain of when that might come.

"Really, I wanted to commit before the season, but as I am going on my official visits, I feel like I want to see what a game day is like," Searcy said of this. "I have been hearing more about how the environment is different in a college town on a game day. I just want to see the different experiences in the different places."

As he navigates the process, he knows how he will separate one school from the rest.

"I am really just praying, asking God, and talking to my parents to figure out what is best for me."