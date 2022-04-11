Prized OL Lucas Simmons Details Weekend Visit to Rocky Top

Tennessee hosted prized 6'7', 300lbs offensive tackle Lucas Simmons for a multi-day visit this weekend. The standout, originally from Sweden but now at Clearwater International Academy (Fla.), detailed the visit with Volunteer Country.

"The thing that stood out to me is probably the relationships I was able to build," Simmons said of the trip to Knoxville. "In other schools, I liked the coaches really well, but with Tennessee, I don't think I had a conversation with anyone where I felt bad about a person or had negative emotion towards anybody, and I talked to a lot of recruits, players, and coaches as well. So just seeing how everybody interacts with everybody, meant a lot to me, because I haven't really seen that before. I talked to coaches, of course, but talking to recruits and other players was really special."

Being from Sweden, the nasty weather on Rocky Top this weekend was not anything unusual for Simmons. He came away impressed with his first look at Tennessee's campus.

"I liked the campus. It's big, but everything's close," Simmons said. "The facility is right by the football player dorms; it's kind of built around that and makes it easy as possible for the athletes. We were able to see the academic centers, dorms, and facilities. The things I saw were really good, but I'll be back in May, so the things I saw were really good."

Coming into the visit, Simmons was familiar with Glen Elarbeee through their conversations on the phone, but this weekend offered the first opportunity to meet him in person and see him coach.

"We have had great conversations on the phone, but being able to see him in person while he's coaching, having meetings, on the field, and running practice," Simmons said of his first takeaways on Elarbee. "He's one of those coaches that cares about you so much more like we didn't just talk about football, we talked about life, and that's what I really appreciated."

"I really liked how he coached," Simmons added of what he saw from Elarbee on the practice field. "He was able to give criticism without being one of those coaches that just yells in your ear. The way he coaches, I think, will really fit me because I know he will care and love me but still give criticism and won't just yell for no reason; he really has a feel for that. The players really feel for him. I think he's a really good guy and really good coach.

So coming out of the pivotal weekend visit, where does Tennessee stand for the coveted offensive lineman, who holds over 30 Division 1 offers.

"I expected a lot from them, but I didn't expect anywhere close to what they did this weekend and what impact it had," Simmons said. "They really did a good job showing that they're a good potential fit for me."

Simmons plans to use his official visits over the next few months and into June before stepping away from the recruiting process to work towards a decision before his senior season. He will return to Tennessee in May for an official visit. He also plans to head to Southern Cal and Florida State for an official visit during that time.

"Most of these schools have nice facilities, nice campuses, and dorms," Simmons said of how he will work to separate one school from the rest. "It will be what stands out to me with the relationship among the players, coaches, and recruits. What is the atmosphere? These schools can have great facilities and campuses, but how is everyone getting along? The schools that really stand out to me (right now) and that I want to be a part of have all of that. That is what I am looking for. I want to be at a place where I can be comfortable and developed."