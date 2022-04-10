Skip to main content

Prized OL Wilkin Formby Discusses Visit To Rocky Top

Tennessee hosted 6'7", 295lbs Northridge (Ala.) offensive tackle Wilkin Formby this weekend for a visit. The standout from the Yellow Hammer state holds over 30 Division 1 offers and has been hearing from the Vols for months. He discussed the trip and more with Volunteer Country. 

"It was a very productive trip," Formby said of his time spent at Tennessee on Friday evening and Saturday. " I got to see and take away a lot from Coach Elarbee breaking down film in the film room. Right when I got there, he had on my tape. We broke it down, and he compared my tape to the practice tape at Tennessee, and it was really stuff like that that stood out to me."

Formby enjoyed his time spent with the Tennessee offensive line coach, and he liked what he saw from the offensive scheme as well.

"He (Elarbee) has a lot of energy, and he knows what he is doing upfront and how to coach guys up," Formby said. "I can definitely see me fitting in the offense well. It is a very high-tempo offense, and it calls for athletes. I feel like being athletic is a stronger side of my game. Coach Elarbee is a great coach and could mold me into the right player to fit in that offense if I were to go there. The offense gets you ready for the pros as well. They do a lot of play calls and formations that you see in the pros."

Formby also had a chance to meet with Tennessee's 2023 quarterback commitment, Nico Iamaleava, during the visit as well. The two connected right away. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I am not going to lie; from the moment I saw him and his family, it was like we had known each other for years," Formby said of the meeting with Iamaleava. "We were real close off the start. I love his family, honestly. He is a great guy. He is a really good player, and a great quarterback like that can take a program like Tennessee that is upcoming and doing well to the next level."

So coming out of the two day trip, were the Vols able to help their cause for the prized offensive tackle prospect?

"I would say they helped themselves simply because the aspect of me seeing them coach and seeing them play in person is the most important thing going into this decision because that is what a day in the life of a Tennessee player would be like," Formby said of the Vols standing coming out of the week. "Just seeing how I would be coached up and practicing. It is one of the most important visits you can have is one of these spring practices."

Formby does not have visit plans nailed down, but he plans to visit more schools on his list unofficially this month, then take official visits in June before going into decision mode before his junior season. Formby hopes to return to Knoxville for one of his five official visits. 

"Personally, right now, I have just been praying a lot that God will show me where he wants me to go," Formby said of how he is approaching narrowing his focus to one school. "That is the most important thing to me. I am just praying that I can have that decision in my heart. As far as schools, I don't want to be lied to or over recruited. I want to have a strong relationship with the staff and for it to feel like home."

164CA19D-2D5C-4AC6-AEA8-94CE19A47E28
Recruiting

Coveted Peach State LB CJ Allen Talks 'Great Visit' With Vols

By Matt Ray45 minutes ago
9DEAF6AA-A6CC-4344-9277-25C9C746C71B
Baseball

WATCH: Josh Heupel Throws First Pitch Before Tennessee-Missouri Game Two

By Jake Nichols2 hours ago
D66883A0-17C9-4726-89F9-E099CC6BC310
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Guard Quentin Diboundje Confirms Barnes’ Prediction in Transfer Decision

By Jake Nichols4 hours ago
D23E534A-430B-44AA-AB2C-768DD0D20875
Football

Watch: Vols Five-Star Commit Nico Iamaleava Talks Following 7-on-7

By Matt Ray4 hours ago
12CF81F4-22D7-4373-8771-128A0335B637
Football

Notes and Observations From Tennessee's Make-Shift Spring Game

By Jack Foster and Matt Ray4 hours ago
Tyus Fields
Football

Breaking: Tennessee DB Tyus Fields Enters Transfer Portal

By Jake Nichols5 hours ago
Josh Heupel Talks Vols Performance in Scrimmage
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Tennessee Football Open Scrimmage

By Jack Foster6 hours ago
533A3F6B-6157-498A-B511-27D8861B9DF1
Football

Nico Iamaleava Makes Sleeting Splash With First Knoxville Appearance Since Tennessee Commitment

By Jake Nichols9 hours ago