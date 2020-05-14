Fast-Rising QB Stephen Curry Jr. Breaks Down Virtual Visit to Tennessee

Ever wonder what a virtual visit to a college campus looks like? Well, fast-rising 2022 prospect Stephen Curry Jr. recently went on one to Tennessee, and he breaks down the process here.

In all actuality, a virtual visit is not much different than an in-person visit, minus the handshakes. Curry said, "so. I started at 5:00 o'clock with a brief introduction to all the people and places you would encounter on a visit to Tennessee."

From there, Curry said, "I had a campus and facilities tour with coach (Brian) Niedermeyer. Then went onto the Stokely Residence Hall Tour."

Curry's visit was not over just yet, as he said, "from there, I went over their nutrition with Rachel Pfister, and then into the training room with Jeronimo Boche."

The end of the tour came with meeting Mental Health Coach, Dr. Joe Whitney.

The virtual tour is and will always be a substitution for a real visit, but Curry said what stood out to him the most was, "most definitely the campus and facilities."

He said on how Tennessee made the visit realistic, "they made it feel like a realistic visit by talking to you like you were actually on campus with them."

While Tennessee has yet to offer the Sunshine State prospect, it could happen anytime. He said, "they told me that I am a big-time player, and if I want to play big-time ball, Tennessee is the place to be."

He added on what appeals about the opportunity to play for the Volunteers, "what appeals to me about them is how many quarterbacks they have produced."

Curry recently picked up his first offer from Southern Miss, but it appears there are plenty more coming around the corner, as multiple major colleges continue to show him love.