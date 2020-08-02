Watch: Vols QB Commit Shows Out in Return to Action at 7-on-7 Showcase

Volunteer Country
Kaidon Salter played against competition over the weekend for the first documented time since he was at the Elite 11 in late June. Salter is the quarterback of the Dallas-based True Buzz team, and he made some impressive throws on Saturday.

Touchdown @TrueBuzzFB ! @KaidonSalter_7 to @cameronbrady88 ! BuzzGang 21 Ice 0

@KaidonSalter_7 connects with @MajikRector to score @TrueBuzzFB first points. Still trail @TeamGrind 14-7 #Pylon7v7 #AFGPsports

@KaidonSalter_7 with the dime for a @TrueBuzzFB Touchdown. “I swear to god I no looked that” -@KaidonSalter_7 #Pylon7v7 #AFGPsports

Touchdown @TrueBuzzFB ! @KaidonSalter_7 to @BJHawkins11 ! BuzzGang 14 Ice 0

Touchdown @TrueBuzzFB!@KaidonSalter_7 to @RedSavion! BuzzGang 7 Ice 0

Touchdown@TrueBuzzFB! @KaidonSalter_7 to @AdonisScott1 Buzz Gang 21 Team Grind 21

Tennessee commit @KaidonSalter_7 performs surgery and gets the ball downfield for a tying score. 14-14 | Grind / Buzz

Touchdown @TrueBuzzFB ! @KaidonSalter_7 to @RedSavion BuzzGang 21 Flex Fire 7

Touchdown @TrueBuzzFB! @KaidonSalter_7 to @MajikRector BuzzGang 7 Flex Smoke 7

Touchdown @TrueBuzzFB !@KaidonSalter_7 to @Mikeviuntitus1 BuzzGang 14 Flex Fire 7

TOUCHDOWN @TrueBuzzFB !! @KaidonSalter_7 to @Mikeviuntitus1 BuzzGang 14 Team Grind 14

TOUCHDOWN @TrueBuzzFB !! @KaidonSalter_7 to @BJHawkins11 BuzzGang 21 Team Grind 14

Salter has been committed to Tennessee since May 10th, and he told VR2 on SI at the time of his commitment, "Tennessee is turning it around. This 2021 class is definitely bringing in some fire for Tennessee. The program that they have, and just being coached by those coaches would be a great experience. The coaching staff they have will be able to work you and get you ready the next level, which is the NFL. Those coaches know what it takes to get there. It all just came together."

Salter said on Tennessee putting forth more effort than others during his decision-making process, " Tennessee, Coach Weinke, and Coach Chaney told me I was the only quarterback they wanted in the 2021 class. People were trying to commit, but they were waiting on me to see where I was going. That is just real love. It shows that they really wanted me."

Below is Salter's Elite 11 pro day:

