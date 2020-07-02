Vols QB Commit Kaidon Salter Recaps Elite 11, Talks What is Next

Kaidon Salter participated in the Elite 11 Finals in Nashville, and he thoroughly enjoyed the competitive, learning experience. Salter broke down the event with Matt Ray in the video above.

Salter started the event working under center on Day 1, which was a challenging concept for him, as he has operated out of the shotgun over the course of his career. Salter recovered on Day 2 with a well put together pro day outing. On Day 3, he opened the "accuracy gauntlet", all of which he breaks down above.

After Day 2, SI All-American wrote about Salter as a bounce-back performer, "Finished one spot out of last place in the Day 1 ranking for SI All-American yesterday, but he answered the call on Tuesday night. Salter came in 6th overall per the official Elite 11 scores, and his consistency was key down the stretch. Salter struggled intermediately at times, but he drove the ball to the third level efficiently. Salter threw the 7-cut to each side well, and was efficient moving in and out of the pocket. The Tennessee commitment was steady all night long. He hit big on the run and outside the numbers and kept a tight spiral well more than not. He looked much more comfortable taking drops and working through his release than the night prior."

Continue to follow along with VR2 on SI for more coverage of Salter, as there is still more news to come out of the event, including the final rankings releas.