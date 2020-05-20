Fast-Rising QB Sam Horn Picks Up Football and Baseball Offer from Vols in Same Day, Talks Tennessee

Tennessee has remained active in their pursuit of elite talent in future classes, and today, they went into Georgia and offer one of the fastest rising quarterbacks and prospects in the country in Sam Horn. The Collins Hill standout breaks down the offer from the Vols.

In the last three weeks, Horn has added 8 Division 1 offers with multiple more left to come in. He said on his surging recruitment, "As I get new offers, it gets very chaotic sometimes, so I’m trying to take things so and enjoy it while it lasts."

The Tennessee offer was one Horn had been waiting on. Both of his parents attended the University, and he currently has a brother and two cousins enrolled in classes.

Horn said on the offer, and his family's excitement, "I was actually golfing with my brother when I called coach Neidermeyer, and he pretty much told me straight up that they are offering me. My brother was the first to know and was super happy, then I texted my mom, and she was also very excited. My other brother found out and texted quickly too."

The talented Peach State Gunslinger said on the message from the Volunteer staff, " All of the coaches watched the film and liked what I have to offer. Coach Niedermeyer was also asking about how I used to play basketball, and they really liked how athletic I am for a QB."

In addition to having a basketball history and being a talented football prospect, Horn has major interests from college baseball programs, including Tennessee. Horn said, "In college, I want to play both sports, and I’ve gotten some offers for baseball. Earlier today, Coach Vitello called and offered me a baseball scholarship as well, which made me even more excited."

Horn said on the opportunity to play both sports at Tennessee, with both programs on the rise, "When I get to college I want to be able to win a national championship, and at the rate Tennessee is going, by the time I would get there, there would be a chance to do that in both sports. Distance from home doesn’t really have an effect on me, but I don’t know for sure yet. I just really want to go some place and win."

When asked, Horn said of his ability as a football player, "I think I’m a player that will make things happen, and I would do whatever it takes to win. I think also being a pocket passer but also being able to move around is one of my bigger parts of the game."

The 6'3, 180lbs signal-caller is going to be one of the more interesting prospects to watch in the 2022 class over the coming months.