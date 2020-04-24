Volunteer Country
NFL Legacy RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. Talks Tennessee Offer, Recruitment, and More

Dale Dowden

Tennessee has been on a strong pursuit to identify 2022 and 2023 prospects during the COVID-19 pandemic. One week ago today, the Vols sent an offer to 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida.

Irvin brings nice size to the table for a young prospect. Standing at 5'10" and weighing in at 180lbs, the current freshman has already begun to collect offers from all around the country. Irvin may be one of the nation's top prospects for the 2023 class by the time it is all said and done.

Oregon, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, and Nebraska are just some of the early offers for the rising sophomore from the Sunshine State. Irvin says, "It's truly a blessing, but I know I'm just starting to scratch the surface" in regard to his early attention.

Irvin believes it is his "playmaking skills, running style, and vision" that has appealed to so many college coaches. The young running back wants to be a player that his coaches and teammates can count on.

Irvin Jr's father happens to be Sedrick Irvin Sr., a former NFL running back who played his college years at Michigan State. Irvin Sr is now coaching his son. The years of experience and wisdom are vital and very useful in young Irvin Jr's development.

Irvin says having his dad as his coach makes him feel "lucky" due to having played the running back position at a high level and also have the chance to coach current NFL running back and former Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram. With Irvin Sr having already dealt with the recruiting process (do's and don’t's) by himself, which had him committed to 5 schools, "it's very beneficial.. He has helped many players in the process," says Irvin Jr. 

Tennessee's message to the young back was clear. They see great potential in young Irvin Jr and can not wait to see him develop. Coach Derrick Ansley was the one who extended the offer, which is who Irvin Jr says he has a relationship with.

Irvin Jr has not yet been on a visit to Knoxville, which is subject to change just as soon as the COVID-19 begins to clear up. The Florida prospect is looking forward to talking and getting to know Graham going forward. Irvin Sr apparently has already touched base with his son on who Graham is. "My Dad told me that Coach Graham was a pretty good running back at UT," adds Irvin Jr.

The young talented back has plenty of time to take the process in. With no timetable in place, Irvin Jr can really explore all options, even the ones that have not presented themselves yet. "Right now it's all a process for me, but UT could easily be a school I consider."

