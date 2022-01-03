Signee Breakdown: LB Kalib Perry

The early signing period is officially in the books, and Josh Heupel's program signed 20 players on December 15th. In this series, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff share their full breakdown of each player, complete with bio, former Tennessee player and/or current NFL player comparisons, and what the Tennessee coaches had to say about each respective signee. Please keep in mind the NFL player comparisons are just a fun look at the potential upsides of each player and are not meant to set unlofty expectations or indicate a career trajectory.

Bio

Kalib Perry

Great Crossing (Kentucky)

Linebacker

6'4 215 pounds

What the Coaches Said

Josh Heupel: "Junior year, really athletic, long frame. Didn't know where he would fit in, just schematically as a football player. A really young frame that was going to continue to grow. Came here to camp and worked out. Ran a couple 40s and ran really well. He's like, 'Ehh, I'm not happy with that one.' Go back and compete and do it again. Competed all day long in a really rare, unique way. Very confident in who he is. Then you watch his senior tape, on the defensive side of the ball, he might have played 10 out of the 11 positions, like they moved him all over the place. He truly played the third level, second level and first level all within the same game almost every single week. Dynamic playmaker. He's got great length, great speed for his frame. Can't wait to get him inside of the program, see how he physically mature. Super-charismatic, energetic. He's a true energy-giver inside of the building. Family and him are so excited to come down here and play in Knoxville and wear the orange and white. A young man that on the other side of the football played quarterback, too, and extremely bright and smart and excited to have him."

Brian Jean-Mary:

Volunteer Country's Take

Kalib Perry may have one of the biggest upsides of any early signee. Perry comes in with a fantastic frame with solid length and weight. Still growing the possibilities with Perry will grow as well. A young man who played multiple positions on the defensive side, just has an overall great understanding of not only what he needs to do but as well as the others around him. Provides the ability to truly be that coach on the field. Displays very good speed for an athlete of his stature and has natural ball instincts to always find ways to make a play on the ball.

Current NFL Player Comparison- Zach Cunningham

Perry with his frame and speed is pretty comparable to Cunningham, a player that most Vol fans and Tennesseans alike are familiar with. Cunningham played his college ball at Vanderbilt and after being drafted by the Houston Texans is currently on the roster of the Tennessee Titans. Cunningham made a name for himself being a long and fast player that always knew how to find the ball. Perry's upside definitely seems to fit that mold due to him already possessing many of the same qualities as Cunningham. Perry is a guy who can line up inside to stuff the run, as well as fast and quick enough to play outside and could probably be used as an extra defensive back in some modified role very similar to what was seen from Cunningham in his Commodore days.