Signee Breakdown: WR Marquarius 'Squirrel' White

BIO

Marquarius “Squirrel” White

5’10 165lbs

Clay-Chalkville HS (AL)

Wide Receiver

Volunteer Country’s Take:

This was a big win for Tennessee early on and an even bigger win to keep him in the boat. White was garnering interest from Georgia and Auburn late and both were looking for a flip, but this staff closed it out in the end. Tennessee is getting a fast, shifty vertical threat that’ll likely play in the slot. He’s definitely on the smaller end at 165lbs but time in the weight room should benefit him in that area. He’s surprisingly very aggressive for his size and isn’t afraid to take on any DB in 50/50 situations. He likely won’t be asked to do that much as this is someone Tennessee’s staff will want to use on screens and in the quick passing game. If you give him space, he has the speed to score from anywhere on the field, which is what Tennessee has been lacking at their skill positions

What the Coaches Said:

Josh Heupel: "Man, a dynamic playmaker. From the moment we got a chance to watch him, he's got the ability to run by anybody and everybody. Dynamic, really fluid, natural hands. The unique thing about him, with all of that speed, he's got really loose hips. He's got the ability to roll and play on his edges and what we do offensively, he's got the ability to really attack the middle of the football field. Matchups on nickel players and safeties are going to be a nightmare as he grows inside of our program. We knew in July the type of player that he was. Believed in what he was going to do his senior year as well. Where he's located, we knew that we were going to have to build some fences and fight off the rest of this conference. Truly at the end of it had pretty much everybody inside of the league (after him). He believes in Coach Kodi Burns, myself, the environment that we've built inside of this program and what we're doing offensively. He knows that this is a great fit for him moving forward."

Kodi Burns:

Current NFL Player Comparison: Tutu Atwell

Atwell and White are almost identical in frame as he’s probably the smallest WR in the NFL. He was actually only 155lbs when he was drafted in the 2nd round by the LA Rams. Both receivers are speed guys that are used in the slot and play with a sense of aggression. They do a very good job of getting open in short yardage situations. And of course, both can take it to the endzone if you give them enough of an opening. White may actually be more polished at this point in his career than Atwell was going into Louisville. He, along with guys like Devonta Smith and Hollywood Brown are proving that weight isn’t an issue to make it onto an NFL roster if you are talented enough. If White develops into the star he could be, he may continue this trend in a few years.