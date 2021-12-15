Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Signing Day Profile: DB Desmond Williams

    Desmond Williams

    East Central C.C. (Mississippi

    Defensive Back

    5'11, 190 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered November 3rd , 2021

    Committed December 6th, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Reason for Committing- "Tennessee felt like home on my official visit and hopefully it continues to feel that way."

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I am looking forward to being around the coaching staff and seeing what Knoxville holds for me."

    Get to Know Desmond

    Favorite Food-Pizza or Wings

    Favorite Movie- Friday After Next

    Favorite Video Game- Madden

    Most Influential Person/People in His Life- Family

    Stats

    seven  interceptions and 45 tackles in nine games played this fall. 

    Highlights

