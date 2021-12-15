Publish date:
Signing Day Profile: DB Desmond Williams
BIO
Desmond Williams
East Central C.C. (Mississippi
Defensive Back
5'11, 190 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered November 3rd , 2021
Committed December 6th, 2021
Signed December 15th, 2021
Reason for Committing- "Tennessee felt like home on my official visit and hopefully it continues to feel that way."
What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I am looking forward to being around the coaching staff and seeing what Knoxville holds for me."
Get to Know Desmond
Favorite Food-Pizza or Wings
Favorite Movie- Friday After Next
Favorite Video Game- Madden
Most Influential Person/People in His Life- Family
Stats
seven interceptions and 45 tackles in nine games played this fall.
Highlights