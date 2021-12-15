Signing Day Profile: DB Desmond Williams

BIO

Desmond Williams

East Central C.C. (Mississippi

Defensive Back

5'11, 190 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered November 3rd , 2021

Committed December 6th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- "Tennessee felt like home on my official visit and hopefully it continues to feel that way."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I am looking forward to being around the coaching staff and seeing what Knoxville holds for me."

Get to Know Desmond

Favorite Food-Pizza or Wings

Favorite Movie- Friday After Next

Favorite Video Game- Madden

Most Influential Person/People in His Life- Family

Stats

seven interceptions and 45 tackles in nine games played this fall.

Highlights