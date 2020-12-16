Signing Day Profile: QB Kaidon Salter

BIO

Kaidon Salter

Cedar Hill (Texas)

Quarterback

6'1, 185 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered January 21st, 2020

Committed May 10th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "Tennessee stood out a lot, being able to watch their practice and having one-on-one time with the coaching staff," he said. "Coach (Chris) Weinke, CoachPruitt, Coach (Jim) Chaney, it was really great sitting down and talking to those three coaches right there. Just the relationship that we had, since the day that they offered, was real strong. The love for Tennessee is real great."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I'm mostly looking forward to just getting down there and getting to know all the players and build that strong bond with them and mainly getting my time in the classroom with the rest of the QB's and Coach Weinke and learn some things that I don't know from them. Also, being able to get there early to learn the playbook, so I can get in that rotation as early as possible.

Fit- Adds an element at quarterback that Tennessee has not had since Josh Dobbs. Can extend plays and beat defenses with his legs, but he is an effective downfield passer, and has only improved his play. A true impact player in this casll.

Stats (MaxPreps)

4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns through the air over his career with just 14 interceptions. Has added 1,063 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Highlights