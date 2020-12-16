Signing Day Profile: RB Jaylen Wright

BIO

Jaylen Wright

Southern HS (Durham, N.C.)

Running Back

5'11, 190 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered February 4th, 2020

Committed March 30th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "I chose Tennessee because of the love they showed to me and it made me feel like home and the academic program is amazing."

What he is most excited about-"I’m excited to start my college football career and I am excited to run track."

Fit-Wright is a complete back with home run hitting ability. He has elite speed and has only improved his stature. He will bring a unique dynamic to the running back room. He is a perfect scatback early in his career with the ability to develop as a feature back.

Stats (MaxPreps)

DNP due to COVID shutdown

Highlights