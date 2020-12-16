Signing Day Profile: RB Jaylen Wright
BIO
Jaylen Wright
Southern HS (Durham, N.C.)
Running Back
5'11, 190 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered February 4th, 2020
Committed March 30th, 2020
Signed December 16th, 2020
Reason for Committing- "I chose Tennessee because of the love they showed to me and it made me feel like home and the academic program is amazing."
What he is most excited about-"I’m excited to start my college football career and I am excited to run track."
Fit-Wright is a complete back with home run hitting ability. He has elite speed and has only improved his stature. He will bring a unique dynamic to the running back room. He is a perfect scatback early in his career with the ability to develop as a feature back.
Stats (MaxPreps)
DNP due to COVID shutdown
Highlights