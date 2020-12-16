FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Signing Day Profile: RB Jaylen Wright

Author:
Publish date:

BIO

Jaylen Wright

Southern HS (Durham, N.C.)

Running Back

5'11, 190 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered February 4th, 2020

Committed March 30th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "I chose Tennessee because of the love they showed to me and it made me feel like home and the academic program is amazing."

What he is most excited about-"I’m excited to start my college football career and I am excited to run track."

Fit-Wright is a complete back with home run hitting ability. He has elite speed and has only improved his stature. He will bring a unique dynamic to the running back room. He is a perfect scatback early in his career with the ability  to develop as a feature back.

Stats (MaxPreps)

DNP due to COVID shutdown

Highlights

6F0BC26A-B937-4A1A-A679-E81B6FD59D5B
Signing Day Profile: RB Jaylen Wright

