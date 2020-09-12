SI.com
Volunteer Country
Watch: Top Vols QB Target Puts on a Show with Arm and Legs in Multi-Touchdown Performance

Matthew Ray

Ty Simpson is one of the most coveted quarterbacks to ever come out of the state of Tennessee, and he continues to shine in his junior season. We recently had a full recruitment update with him which you can watch in the video at the end of the article, but first, we want to take a look at the show he put on last night with his arm and legs in several recordings from Trey Harris on Twitter.

We take a look at Simpson's rushing touchdown's first where he scored from 1, 23, and 42 yards out.

Next, we take a look at Simpson's passing ability, where he hit touchdowns from 43, 60, and 61 yards out.

Recently, VR2 on SI's Brandon Martin evaluated Simpson and had this to say:

Simpson shows sound footwork on his rollouts and throws outside the pocket, staying on balance and in a position to square his shoulders and throw downfield. Simpson has a sharp, clean, short throwing motion with a quick release. That quick release combined with his mobility makes Simpson difficult to sack, and the strength of Simpson’s arm means that a short, quick motion can push the ball downfield with a lot of velocity. The Bobcats set their defense up to not allow Simpson to push the ball downfield, and they forced him to work underneath. To his credit, Simpson did a good job of taking what the defense gave him and playing within the offense.

Below is a recent video interview on his recruitment:

