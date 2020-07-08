Elite In-state QB, Vols Targets Fulfills 'Childhood Dream' with Under All-American Bowl Commitment

Ty Simpson is one of the most coveted quarterback prospects to come out of the state of Tennessee in over a decade. He is also a key target on Tennessee's 2022 recruiting board. Simpson is the son of Jason Simpson, the Head Coach at the University of Tennessee-Martin, and he has grown up around the game, and it has continued to pay off for him.

On June 27th, Simpson made the more than 12-hour roundtrip journey to John's Creek (Ga.) to compete in the Elite Underclassmen Showcase against some of the nation's top talent.

Simpson left the event with an invite to the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game and the Future 50.

On Monday of this week, Simpson announced he was going to commit to playing in the Under Armour All-American Game in January of 2022, and the future 50 showcase in January of 2021. Both events are held in Orlando, and they pit elite competition against each other.

Simpson told VR2 on SI, on what went into the decision, "a lot of great players have played in the game like Justin Fields and Bo Nix. Making the future 50 means I get to go watch the game down there this year in person, and Luke Altmyer (2021 FSU commit) is a great friend of mine, so I'd love to watch him."

Simpson continued on what the honor means to him by saying, "it means a lot because of the publicity and how I've been dreaming about this since I was kid."

Simpson's recruitment has hit a bit of a standstill in terms of looking towards a decision, as he is hoping to see more schools whenever visits are allowed.

He made it to Tennessee just before the recruiting dead period kicked in, and he said at the time, "This visit was different just because you know it’s getting to that time where I’m beginning to knock down my schools to a minimum, and they want me to commit, so that’s why this visit was different. I got to be on campus and it just made things very, very cool to see how Knoxville was in the town around it. My takeaway was that I spent a long time with Coach Chaney, Coach Weinke, and Coach Pruitt, and they were always on me about who Ty Simpson is, and I spent an hour talking to Coach Chaney about how I am wired and what he wants in a quarterback, and he asked me those questions, and it was like an interview to see if he wants me to lead his offense which is very, very cool."

Simpson is a 2022 Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate, and he certainly projects as one of the top recruits at his position in the country.