Tennessee Adds In-State OL As Walk-On to 2021 Class

Tennessee's staff continues to leave no stone unturned on the recruiting trail. The Vols have added quality walk-ons since Josh Heupel took over, and given their scholarship numbers, these players could end up on scholarship next season, as the Vols work back towards the 85-limit.

At the end of last week, Tennessee received the commitment of Clarksville (Tenn.) offensive lineman Nicholas Edwards, who had originally planned to play at North Alabama.

Edwards announced the decision via his Twitter account earlier today.

He added a note with more reasoning behind his decision.

"I'd like to start off by thanking the coaching staff at the University of North Alabama for providing me an opportunity to play at the next level," he wrote. "However after careful consideration I have decided I will instead be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Tennessee!!! Go Big Orange!!!!"

Edwards was an all-region player at Clarksville High School, and he was another player who appears to have had his recruitment severely impacted by COVID-19. The consensus at this time is the 6'6", 300lbs prospect projects as an offensive tackle. Below is a look at his highlight film.