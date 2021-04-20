Tennessee Adds In-State Walk-On ATH Jerrod Gentry to 2021 Class

Josh Heupel's staff continues to leave no stone unturned on the recruiting trail. The Vols have added quality walk-ons since Josh Heupel took over, and given their scholarship numbers, these players could end up on scholarship next season, as the Vols work back towards the 85-limit.

Earlier today, Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest athlete Jerrod Gentry announced his commitment to Tennessee.

The 6'1", 195 athletes chose to walk-on at Tennessee over numerous other opportunities including several options in the Ivy League. The Briarcrest standout boasts a 4.2 GPA and was a 1st team all-state selection last fall. Briarcrest is the same school Omari Thomas and Jabari Small attended last fall.

feature image via HUDL