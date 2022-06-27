Tennessee DL Target Weathersby Names Shortlist of Favorites

Tennessee hosted 2023 defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby this weekend for an official visit. Now, a little over 24 hours after being home, Weathersby has released a new list of favorites, including the Vols.

"Man it was so fun," Weathersby said following the official visit. "Connected with the players already on the team, the new recruits they brought in. Of course they had a couple new players commit this weekend. It was a couple or something like that. Anyways it was just fun. And of course the coaches, we have a great relationship. Always talk to the head coaches, make sure of that. It was just an amazing time and I really enjoyed it."

Weathersby enjoyed all of the activities Tennessee had planned for him during the weekend, but having the chance to bond with fellow recruits stood out above the rest.

"It was definitely spending time with the recruits, going out on the boat and playing video games, and then going to hang out with the players on the team at night time," Weathersby said of the highlight of the trip.

Coming into the weekend, he just wanted to check off a few boxes, and Tennessee was able to make him feel how much he is needed in Knoxville.

"I definitely feel like more of a priority [after the visit]," he told Volunteer Country following the visit. "They made it be known that they want me and they need me. They really made me feel like family this weekend. Then I found out that Coach Garner has two twins, and that's one thing I didn't know at all. It was just a lot, man."

Weathersby reiterated that he still had a lot to process following the official visit as he hoped to narrow his focus towards committing to a school in August.

I still want to commit sometime around the start of my season, in August most likely," Weathersby said of a timeline.