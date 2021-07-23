Tennessee LB Target Perry Talks Vols, Nearing Decision

6'4", 215lbs Great Crossing Linebacker Kalib Perry is one of the most versatile prospects in the South, and he is working towards a college decision after using three official visits during the month of June.

"It was good," Perry said of the busy month. "I just knew that I would be doing football workouts during the week then heading up there to the officials on Friday, so really, it was just trying to learn as much as I can about the school, the program, and things that are a major priority to me. Getting to talk with the players and see how they feel about the program was one of the major things I wanted to learn. Just asking a lot of my questions, letting my mom asked a lot of her questions was good. I had a good time, though. It was good to be able to hang out and get to know the players, coaches, and culture at each school."

Perry started his slate of visits at Tennessee in the camp setting, which resulted in an offer from the Vols.

"At the camp, it was just fun being able to compete," Perry said. "I wasn't really familiar with camps, but it was really good to be able to go down there and compete with some of their top recruits. Being able to learn and adapt a lot, the coaches really liked my skillset as a hybrid safety/linebacker, so they worked a lot of foot drills with me. It was a lot of working down as a pass rusher on the edge, and they really like my versatility. It was good because I was able to kind of fly around the field and do a bunch of different things."

Perry would then travel to Purdue and Cincinnati for official visits before camping with Kentucky, which resulted in an offer from the home state program. After those trips, he found his way back to Knoxville for an official visit during the last weekend before the recruiting dead period.

"I had a good time," Perry said about his official visit with the Vols. "I got to meet some of the coaches when they offered me, but I got to talk with the head coach, Coach (Josh) Heupel more. I know they are fixing the whole recruiting department with the recruiting violations and everything around that. He has been working hard and everything, and I am pretty sure they are about to get it fixed up here soon. I just liked everything I have heard about what he has done for the program and helping it get back on its feet. I have been to a couple of Tennessee games with friends before, so I know it is a pretty crazy culture down there.

With the busy month in the rearview, Perry is working towards making a college decision.

"Before all of this recruitment, I was planning to commit after senior season or mid-senior season," Perry said about his timeline. "But with COVID and everything, a lot of players in the transfer portal and players committing early, being a top guy for some of these schools, they want to get you in, so I took the month of June to reach out to colleges and answer my questions, and I am actually planning to make a decision here in the next week."

With a public decision quickly approaching, what will it come down to for the Blue Grass star?

"I loved the academics at every school," he said. "But one main concern was just position-wise, playing time and what is going to suit me on the field. Really just finding which school will put me in the best position and allow me to be the best I can be to show my skill set."