Tennessee Vols Early Signing Period Guide

Recruits across the country will see dreams turn to reality tomorrow as they send in their National Letter of Intent to college programs. Tennessee, who currently holds 24 commits in the class, is expected to have a relatively quiet day, but there will still be several guys out there to watch. We give you the early signing day guide as it stands heading into Wednesday.

Early Enrollees Already on Campus

Tennessee already has 14 early enrollees on campus participating in bowl practices. Expect the Tennessee social media accounts to announce throughout the morning hours. The full list includes : QB Nico Iamaleava, OL Sham Umarov, OL Vysen Lang, DL Nathan Robinson, Edge Caleb Herring , CB Jordan Matthews, CB Cristian Conyer, CB Rickey Gibson, WR Nathan Leacock, Safety Jack Luttrell, Safety John Slaughter II, Linebacker Arion Carter, Linebacker Jeremiah Telander, Linebacker Jalen Smith

Planned Commitment Signing Times/Ceremony

Several of these guys may sign the NLI and send it in earlier in the day, but their schools may have planned ceremonies for later in the day, so there is a chance you could see guy's name come across social media, then see a signing ceremony later in the day.

DL Tyree Weathersby- 7 a.m. ET

ATH Cameron Seldon- 7 a.m. ET

Edge Chandavian Bradley- 8 a.m. ET

DL Daevin Hobbs- 8:30 a.m. ET

OL Trevor Duncan- 9 a.m. ET

RB Khalifa Keith- 10 a.m. ET

OL Ayden Bussell- 12 p.m. ET

TE Ethan Davis- 4 p.m. ET

OL Larry Johnson III- TBD

'Nate Spillman-TB

Uncommitted Announcements to Watch

Tennessee is still only in on a handful of uncommitted prospects, but the Vols are at considered top contenders for each as things stand.

Pebblebrook (Ga.) defensive back Tyler Scott has publicly said he will sign with a school tomorrow and announce the decision in January at the All-American bowl, but we are not yet ruling out the possibility of the decision being announced tomorrow. Tennessee took an early lead for Scott after he visited for the Alabama game in October, but the Vols did not push for a little while down the stretch. Following the de-commitment of Sylvester Smith, Tennessee maintained contact with Scott, but the Vols may have work to do if they choose to try and land Scott in this class, as nearby Auburn has made a strong push under new Head Coach Hugh Freeze. Texas is also a team in the mix here.

Local running back Desean Bishop re-opened his recruitment after Jamey Chadwell left Coastal Carolina for Liberty, and the Vols have been in contact. He is a name to watch during the two o'clock hour, as he has a planned decision timeframe with Appalachian State also in the mix. Tennessee hosted Bishop on multiple occasions this fall, even when he was committed to Coastal Carolina and maintained an open line of communication.

Transfer Offensive Tackle Ajani Cornelius may be the hottest name in the portal today. The Rhode Island transfer has a planned commitment set for 2 p.m. ET with Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon, and Ohio State listed as the finalists. The Vols recently hosted him for an official visit, so there is at least a chance they could win out in this one, but Cornelius has been careful to not tip his hand. He will announce on his Instagram via a live video link.