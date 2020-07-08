Elite RB Tevin White Breaks Down 'Great' First Look at Tennessee

Volunteer Country
While the recruiting world is at a standstill, some recruits are making their way to campus to take in what they can on their own. Coveted North Stafford (Va.) running back Tevin White made his way to Knoxville to take a look at what the Vols have to offer.

White holds 15 reported offers, and he has multiple national powers emerging in his early recruitment. He said, "my recruitment right now is going great, more than I could ever ask for, as of right now the schools standing out to me the most is Georgia, Penn State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, and Virginia."

White said on what he is looking for in the recruiting process, "I am mostly looking for Academics, such as if the school has any math majors because I want to study something in the field of math, coaching style, and campus lifestyle."

White has been in communication with the Volunteers staff, and they have been straightforward in their approach. White said, "They love me as a student and as an athlete, especially having a 3.7 GPA and being able to catch out the backfield and being versatile on offense makes me a good fit for their offense."

He said on the multi-day trip to Knoxville, "It was great. I loved seeing the campus it gave me an “old/ new feel” to me which I like. Luckily, because we (White's Family) planned the visit, UT was prepared with a virtual tour, and I got to see some of the facilities which were amazing, especially because I heard great things about their facilities. I also talked to Coach Osovet over the phone just to check in and talk to each other."

White is doing his due diligence to get around and see schools, so can focus on making a decision at the end of the year. He said, "What I’m aiming for is either in the middle of my junior season or the end of my junior season, I’ll have my top 5 or 3 at least and most likely commit towards the end of my junior year."

The six-foot-one, 190 pounds running back is an SI All-American Candidate heading into his junior campaign.

