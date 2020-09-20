Just In: Top JuCo RB Evans De-Commits From Tennessee

Tiyon Evans is one of the top junior college prospects in the country, and he had been committed to Tennessee since April 30th, however, he just announced his de-commitment via Twitter.

Evans wrote on his twitter, "After having a conversation with my mother I’ve decided to De-commit from the University of Tennessee and open my recruitment back up. I graduate in December and have 3 years of eligibility."

Evans is rated as the nation's top junior college running back in the 2021 class, and he holds offers from numerous colleges across the nation.

South Carolina was considered to be Tennessee's biggest competition before he committed to the Vols, and he is a native of the Palmetto State.

Evans is currently on the football team at Hutchinson Community College. He is rated as the nation's top JuCo running back by 247 Sports.

Tennessee still holds commitments from Cody Brown, Jaylen Wright, and Elijah Howard at the running back position in the 2021 class.