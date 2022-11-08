Skip to main content

Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky

Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend. 

Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, but the communication had been consistent before the offer. 

“It was real big for me,” Keith said at the time of the offer. “Considering it was Tennessee, and he finally offered me, it was big for me.”

The two game day atmospheres on Rocky Top, featuring stops for Florida and Alabama, certainly provided a great look at what Tennessee can be about.

“The experiences have been great, Keith said of this. “Like I said, Tennessee, it's definitely a place you want to be. I'm just taking this time, having fun with the recruitment high, but this probably the best game yet that I've been to. Just the atmosphere, for real. Tennessee's atmosphere is just different. It's really just a different atmosphere. Like you would never get this at another college, so yeah it's definitely the atmosphere."

Keith and Tennessee's running back coach Jerry Mack have connected well through the process. 

“It’s been good, real good,” Keith said of this in October. “He's been communicating with me non-stop, checking on me every other day, the head coach too. They've just been showing me nothing but love, but like I said we're going to continue to build that relationship, but I am still committed right now but things could go either way."

Keith plans to take an official visit in December and is unsure of when he might announce his next commitment decision. South Carolina and Mississippi State are both pushing hard for the standout prospect as well. 

