Top Vols Target Nolen Set to Play in Neyland Stadium on Friday Night

After weeks of speculation, Walter Nolen's transfer to Knoxville-area high school Powell became official during the first week of August. Now, a little over a week after stepping on the field for the first time as a Powell Panther, Nolen will suit up and play in a game setting with his new teammates tonight at Neyland Stadium during the Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic Jamboree against Bearden High School.

On Thursday, Nolen tweeted, "Can't wait to play @ UT Friday be there if u can make it #GBO #wewantwalter"

Nolen's recruitment has seen momentum change after momentum change, and at one point during the spring, Tennessee was publicly eliminated, but credit the persistence of Rodney Garner and the Tennessee recruiting staff for making Nolen believe that his entire family is a priority to them.

"I am probably going to say Coach G (Rodney Garner) and the recruiting staff," Walter Nolen Sr. told Sports Illustrated about Tennessee's re-emergence. "When they came in, from day one when they got there, they were like we have to have Walter. He is a top priority for us. Just looking at Coach G's body of work— 30 plus years—multiple kids go on to the NFL. He is really good at what he does, so that was a big plus for them."

However, while the Vols have gained momentum and climbed the ladder in Nolen's recruitment, there is still a long ways to go, with many twists and turns expected.

Nolen's most recent visit went to Texas A&M, a school that was yet make it on a public list of favorites for the elite prospect, but now, after the visit to College Station, the Aggies have established themselves in Nolen's recruitment, according to one source close to the situation.

Nolen will make several more trips this fall before likely making a decision closer to the early signing period.

The new local prospect was recently rated as the No.2 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

Vitals: 6'4", 305 pounds

School: Powell (Tenn.) High School

Recruiting: Considering Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M.



Nolen has fantastic lateral movement and exceptional balance. One of the strongest lineman in the country, in and out of the weight room. We haven’t noticed an ounce of stiffness (common in taller defensive lineman), and he’s a missile out of his stance. He doesn’t get washed, he doesn’t over pursue. Nolen maximizes his talents within his team’s system, yet he remains the star of the show whenever he steps on the field m -- in any setting. His motor combined with his size/speed is enough for any college coach to drool over. Will make any college defensive line unit deeper the second he steps onto campus.