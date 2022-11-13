Touted RB Khalifa Keith 'Loved' Latest Visit to Rocky Top for Vols Win Over Missouri

2023 Parker High School (Ala.) Running Back Khalifa Keith has continued to be a frequent visitor to Rocky Top. Keith de-committed from Kentucky last week, and he returned to Knoxville on Saturday to take in Tennessee's matchup against Missouri. Following the visit, Keith discussed the trip, where the Vols stand and more with Volunteer Country.

"It went good," Keith said of the latest trip to Knoxville. "I loved it as always. It is just a blessing to come up here and be in this atmosphere. It was great, and I enjoyed myself."

Keith was able to get his family to Knoxville for the first time, and they enjoyed the trip as well.

"They loved it," he said of this. "They said it looked more like a place like home to them, but like I've said, we are just going to go through this process and enjoy it. They had a great time. It was their first recruitment trip, my sister's first recruitment trip, so it was a big deal to her."

Keith continues to be impressed with Tennessee's offense and how they use the running backs.

"They use their running backs and they made big plays off the pass game," Keith said of what stood out about Saturday's performance. "Once their running backs get to rolling, they let them roll. Everybody plays a big part in that, but their running backs definitely rolled today."

Keith continues to spend plenty of time growing his relationship with Jerry Mack, as it has only grown stronger since the Vols offered him.

"He is definitely that guy," Keith said of Mack. "He can coach at any level. Head coach, offensive coordinator, so I think he is teaching the running backs right, helping them grow as leaders on and off the field. I think he is doing a pretty good job. This relationship continues to grow with us."

While Mack is running point for the Vols in this one, Tennessee's staff showed Keith plenty of love on Saturday.

"I talked to the offensive coordinator, Coach Max (Thurmond), the head coach," Keith said of other Tennessee coaches he spent time with. "They just let me know they want me. They are somebody that needs me, and they think I can be a big part of this offense."

So coming out of this visit with a newly re-opened commitment, where do the Vols stand for Keith?

"Probably at the top of my board right now," Keith said.

Miami, Mississippi State, and Louisville, are all programs that Keith noted are continuing to pursue him, ahead of what will likely be a late November decision.

Keith is unsure of future visit plans, but he does plan to return to Tennessee for an official visit at some point.



