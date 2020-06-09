Volunteer Country
Ty Simpson Introduction Blog

Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson is currently the most coveted quarterback to come out of the state of Tennessee in over a decade. He has agreed to give SI an inside look at his recruitment, development as a player, life as a coach's son.

Simpson attends Westview HS in Martin (TN), and he currently holds 30 plus Division 1 offers, including the likes of LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and USC.

Ty is the son of Jason Simpson, the Head Football Coach at the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Ty is one of the most coveted signal-callers in all of the 2022 class, and he will be penning a blog on Sports Illustrated over the coming months to discuss his recruiting process, unique advantage of being a coach's kid, developing his game, the ins and out of his high school season and much more.

His intro video is featured above. We look forward to hosting Ty's blog and hope each every one of you across the college football world enjoys.

This is 2022 QB Ty Simpson of West View High School in Martin, Tennessee.

I am really excited to be doing this article with Sports Illustrated to talk about my recruitment and me being a coach's kid.

Being a coach's kid has really excelled my game through quarterback and my knowledge.

Fortunately enough for me, being a coach's kid everybody thinks we move, but we haven't. My dad has been at Martin for 15 years coaching at the University of Tennessee Martin.

I am very fortunate for that.

The Covid-19 has really put an impact in my recruitment and really put a delay in it. Not taking as many visits as I wanted to, but I am always talking to coaches and doing virtual tours as much as I can.

I know we are starting to get every back safe and start opening up the states again, and I just want everybody to stay safe!

