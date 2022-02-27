UGA OL Commit Ryqueze McElderry Set to Visit Vols

Alpharetta, Ga.-- 2023 offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry checked in Sunday's Under Armour camp at 6'4", 340lbs and was dominant throughout the course of the event.

The standout prospect from Anniston (Ala.) has been firmly committed to Georgia since November of 2021, but he is keeping his options open going to into the spring with several visits lined up.

"I'm going to Alabama next weekend, Georgia on the 15th and Tennessee the 26th," McElderry said.

Despite the commitment to Georgia, Tennessee has continued to pursue the talent interior lineman.

"I like coach Elarbee and coach Heul," McElderry said of the Tennessee staff. "They are real cool guys. They have been trying to flip me and put some pressure on me. I talk to several different guys from their staff during the week. They are focusing on keeping their relationship with me, and that's what keeps me going with them."

McElderry also likes Tennessee's offensive attack and how they use their run game.

"I like their run game," McElderry said. "They run a lot of sweeps and I can get a lot of good lateral movement, so that offense fits me."

McElderry previously traveled to Knoxville for Tennessee's homecoming game against Georgia, but this upcoming visit will allow him more one-on-one time with the Tennessee staff.

Just a bonding relationship and a good environment that is all I really need to see," McElderry said of what he wants to see on this visit to know if Tennessee will be a long-term contender. " That is really the one thing I am looking at as well as academics. I'm majoring in engineering, and I'm taking college classes right now."