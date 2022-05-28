Skip to main content

Vols 'At The Top' For Prized Alabama DL Parker Coming Out of Weekend Visit

Tennessee hosted a slew of top recruits for its Memorial Day "Rocky Top Palooza" recruiting event. Volunteer Country has updates from multiple guys after exiting with Tennessee. Prized Alabama Defensive Lineman Platte County Tomarrion Parker shares his thoughts on the weekend to Rocky Top. 

"Definitely enjoyed the different things we had today," Parker said of the weekend trip to Rocky Top. "A lot of good players here today, you know we had fun with all the activities we had going on. Definitely a lot of fun, a lot of character out here. We got to see how people have fun and kick it with recruits and learn more about the coaching staff."

During his time on campus, Parker spent time with Rodney Garner's group, which included participaiting in a scavenger hunt against other recruits.

"G—Squad, you know what I'm saying?" Parker said of this. "With Coach Garner, kind of the d-line group. We had fun trying to drive everywhere and passing everybody. We thought we came in first; we ended up coming in complete last. It was really fun, though."

The visit offered Parker and family another opportunity to spend more time with Garner on a personal level.

"We just chopped it back up, catching up," Parker said of the time spent. with Garner. "I didn't get to talk to him yesterday, he wasn't in town. But today we just had fun, just chilled. Didn't really talk about football that much, just talked about other things."

The laid back visit helped Tennessee make a move in Parker's recruitment, as he is high on the Vols coming out of the weekend. 

"They're definitely at the top," he said of this. "This definitely helped them a lot, showing I can be comfortable around them, you know? I can be me and not try to put on an act."

Parker will take two official visits in June, including stops at Penn State and Michigan State. As he works towards his decision timeline, he "definitely" plans to use an official visit to Tennessee for either the Florida or Alabama game. 

