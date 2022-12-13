Vols Checking On Elite In-State LB Target Arion Carter

Tennessee is entrenched in a battle with Alabama for elite in-state linebacker Arion Carter from Smyrna High School.

Carter took an official visit to Knoxville over the weekend of December 3rd that made this recruitment a two-team race heading down the home-stretch.

Just a day after returning home from the multi-day stay in Knoxville, Nick Saban and the Alabama staff used their in-home visit to attempt to regain momentum with Carter before his scheduled official visit to Tuscaloosa.

Carter made his way to Tuscalooosa this weekend for a visit that went “great” but now Josh Heupel and staff are working to spearhead any momentum the Tide may have gained.

Heupel spent time at Smyrna High School today with Carter, and sources have indicated, after visiting other mid-state commits throughout the day and evening, that he will end his evening, joined by Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary for an in-home visit with Carter and family.

Carter is widely viewed as the best available linebacker left in the 2023 class as he continues to soar up recruiting boards. He is Tennessee’s top remaining target for the class. The Vols would love if he would complete a defensive-laden recruiting class, that should bring plenty of juice to Knoxville.