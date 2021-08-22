Vols Commit Cameron Miller Helps MAHS Light Up Scoreboard in Season-Opener

2022 Tennessee Volunteer wide receiver commitment Cameron Miller did not get to have a junior season last fall due to a COVID. Since then, he has helped the Lions to a state championship berth in basketball and track, but on Thursday he got back on the gridiron in an official capacity and did not disappoint.

Miller showed his versatility on Thursday night by adding three scores, including one on the ground in MAHS's 60-0 victory of Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering. Below is one of Miller's touchdown receptions.

Below is Miller's rushing touchdown where he shows off his long strides and big play ability.

Miller has been committed to Tennessee since July 12th and is a pivotal part of the 2022 recruiting class.

"I think I bring explosion," Miller told VR2 on SI at the time of his commitment about what he will bring to Rocky Top "I think I bring what Heupel is looking for in his offense — big plays. I think I have that. Being able to create explosive plays and momentum changes in games. I think I will be very helpful with that, especially with his fast-style offense."

"I think they should expect a guy from a big city, who wants to bring Tennessee back to where they were a couple of decades ago," Miller added at the time. "It is something that takes building, but with Coach Heupel's offense, it is something that is going to happen."

Miller's season will continue next week in a game against Oakhaven at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday night.