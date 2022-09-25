Vols 'Higher Up' For Elite DL Daevin Hobbs After Official Visit

Jay M. Robinson (N.C.) standout defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs has wrapped up his official visit with Tennessee, featuring a full day of activities and time spent with the coaching staff on Friday and the game day experience on Saturday. Following the conclusion of the trip, Hobbs detailed the trip with Volunteer Country.

Hobbs spent time watching practice and spending time with the coaches on Friday, something he enjoyed during the trip.

"I got to watch practice in the morning, then I got to talk with the coaches a lot and hang out with them quite a bit," Hobbs said of the day on Friday. "We all ate dinner together. It was cool to be a part. Just seeing how they prepare for a game on the day before was all pretty cool to see."

Having the chance to see Rodney Garner in action as far as showing guys preparation and the mental aspect of the game versus the live action coaching also stood out to Hobbs.

"I mean, I always knew he was a great coach, but he really helps his players out a lot," Hobbs said of what he saw from Garner. "He has a quiz on the plays for his players, and I liked that. I really liked the way he teaches them and gets them ready."

Hobbs was not disappointed once he made it to Saturday as Tennessee's game day experience lived up to expectations.

The atmosphere was crazy," Hobbs said of the game day experience. "That was probably the best game I have been to in person, with the most fans. It was nice. I liked it a lot. I would just look up at the stadium to watch it all and take it in. It was pretty cool."

Hobbs focused on the defensive line and was impressed with some things he saw, but he also saw the opportunity to help, if he was to come to Tennessee.

"They did a good job at stopping the run," Hobbs said of what stood out about the defensive line. "They did really well in that part. There was a couple of third and longs I feel like Tennessee should have got (off the field), so I feel like I could help them on pass rushing downs."

So coming out of the official visit, what did the weekend do for the Vols?

"They are definitely higher up than they were," Hobbs said. "I really enjoyed my time there this weekend a lot. I learned a lot. I would say they jumped up my list."

Hobbs still plans to make a decision in November or December as he has official visits still planned with Alabama and Georgia, and he is currently planning to return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October for Tennessee's rivalry game with Alabama.