Vols Hosting Vanderbilt Commit Darren Agu on Official Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers are hosting 2022 Vanderbilt commitment Darren Agu over the weekend for an official visit. The Rabun Gap-Nacooche (Ga.) standout edge rusher made his way to campus home Friday evening.

The 6'6", 235lbs defender has been committed to Vanderbilt since July of this year: however, that has not stopped Tennessee's pursuit of him.

Tennessee coaches, including Rodney Garner and Mike Ekeler, were in-home with him this past week ahead of his official visit.

Tennessee scouted Agu early in the process and has continued to stay in contact with him despite the commitment to Vanderbilt. This weekend's official visit will be key for Tennessee down the stretch if they hope to flip him from his commitment to the Commodores.

Agu tells Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated the official visit is going well as he is currently on the multi-day visit.

Vanderbilt and Clark Lea will get the last crack at him as he will take his final official visit to Nashville next weekend.

Ago was previously committed to Notre Dame, which allowed him to have a strong connection with Lea, who was the defensive coordinator for the fighting Irish prior to taking the job in Nashville.

He plans to make a final decision in the coming week and sign with a school during the three-day window for early sunny.

You can view Agu's highlights below via his Hudl film highlight.

Sports Illustrated Analysis: Agu is a freak athlete with requisite size and length. He has an uncanny ability to defend in space while also having the necessary size to take on tackles. He flashes a nice ability to bend when coming off the edge, and he should only see his game improve at the college level as his pass rush move set develops. His natural athleticism coupled with his size makes him a desirable prospect for multiple coaches, and he will likely be an early contributor and power five starter at the next level.

featured image via Darren Agu Instagram