Vols 'Leading' In Recruitment for Standout Peach State OL Zollicoffer Following Unofficial Visit

Tennessee hosted an action-packed weekend of official visitors and landed one commitment in 2022 running back Dylan Sampson. The Vols also hosted another important unofficial visitor on Sunday in 2022 Covington (Ga.) Newton High School Offensive Lineman Elijah Zollicoffer.

"I had a really great time just getting be on the field with the coaches and getting to meet the coaches for the first time," Zollicoffer said of the trip. "He(Glen Elarbee) showed us everything we could see."

Zollicoffer made the trip to Knoxville for the Vols annual Orange and White game with his family, but he could only take in so much of the campus due to the NCAA recruiting dead period.

"How close everything was on the campus," Zollicoffer said of what stood out about today's visit. "Just how close the classes were to the dorms and the facilities, just how it is all right there."

Today, Zollicoffer took in the trip with his mother, who also came away impressed.

"She loved it," he said. "She loved everything about it."

The trip offered Zollicoffer the opportunity to really bond with Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

"In the end, we went into his office and looked at film and went over plays and stuff," Zollicoffer said. "He showed me what the new offense does and how it compares to what I do and don't do in high school. Everything he coaches you up on is just him trying to teach you all those certain things. He showed me a drill that can help on the double team and how to improve my game."

In speaking with Zollicoffer after Tennessee's Orange and White game, he had the Vols in his "top two," so did today's visit shake things up?

"They are leading in my recruitment right now," Zollicoffer said following the unofficial visit. "They are doing everything excellent so far. They just need to keep it up."

Zollicoffer plans to return to Tennessee for an official visit in two weeks, and he will also make trips to Florida and Central Florida before the end of the month. After, Zollicoffer plans to enter decision modes with the hopes of making a decision sometime in July.

"I just need to keep on learning more about the coaches as I continue to make these visits and just make sure the vibes are right," he said of what will separate one school from the rest.