Vols Offer Kentucky DB Christian Conyer

South Warren High School (KY) is home to Cristian Conyer, a 2023 athlete that is starting to pick up steam on the recruiting trail.

The current sophomore already has nice size, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 180-pounds, and having such a frame makes Conyer very versatile with what all he can do from a physical standpoint.

As more and more college coaches advance into looking hard at the next class, with the current class (2022) still being the primary focus, the process for Conyer will pick up even more, but until then, the rising junior is focused on what he can control.

"It's going well," Conyer said of the recruiting class. "I'm mainly focused on my grades and getting stronger along with my explosion and overall skill set."

Teams have already taken notice and extended offers to the young student-athlete—schools such as; Kentucky, Louisville, Eastern Kentucky, and Miami (OH). Florida State is mentioned as a school that is in contact but has yet to offer as of now.

While listed as an athlete, Conyer can play all over the field on either side of the ball. When asked if there was a preference on where he played, the young prospect said, "DB, but I'm willing to play where ever the coaching staff needs me."

There was an overall good feeling on the offer from Tennessee for the Kentucky native. "I was excited because of the tradition within the program; my dad told me about it. Also, it's in the SEC and not too far from my hometown."

Conyer was notified of the offer through his high school coach. The Vols are recruiting the young talented sophomore as a defensive back.

The prospect from the Bluegrass State has a few things he is looking for when looking at Tennessee. "I would like to see the defense compete at a high level and how I could fit into the program."