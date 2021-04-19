Vols Offer Peach State DB With Ties To Staff

Milton High School (Ga.) is well-known for producing football talent for the next level. One of the next players up seems to be a current sophomore, Bryce Thornton.

Thornton is a 5-foot-11 and 185-pound prospect that has already been turning the heads of college coaches. The standout from Milton High School already has a handful of offers to his name.(UCF, Miami (OH), Oregon, Miami, Georgia)

While discussing the recruitment process and communication, Thornton was clear in his response, "My recruitment has been going great. I'm only a sophomore; everyone is about the same (in regards to who is contacting most)."

Thornton comes from a high school of rich tradition, but he also gets his fair share of work during the 'off-season.' The Milton standout athlete plays 7v7 with a well-known organization, Hustle Inc.

"I have enjoyed my opportunity to play with Hustle Inc. Coach Ballard is a great individual that has all the players' best interest. He and the other coaches have been motivative and inspirational."

In early April, the Tennessee Vols extended an offer to Thornton. The offer was extended by Coach Willie Martinez and Coach (Rodney) Garner. This isn't the first time all three of those names (Martinez, Gardner, and Thornton) have been linked to one another.

The initial reaction to the offer was summarized, "I was excited, Coach Martinez actually coached my father (Bruce Thornton) at UGA and Coach Garner recruited my father to attend UGA."

As for what is next, it is all about building relationships and getting on campus within Covid-19 protocol. Thornton may have already been in those thoughts. "I may take an unofficial visit soon," Thornton says.

This recruitment is going to be fun when it truly blows up.