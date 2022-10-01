Skip to main content

Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Sets Commitment Date

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee hosted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang for an official visit last week, and the 6'5", 330lbs mauler has set a commitment date. 

"This visit definitely boosted their chances of landing me," Lang told Volunteer Country following last weekend's visit. "They set the bar very high. For any school to match it or defeat, they are going to, for one, have to have a good game like Tennessee, and then just treat my family amazingly like Tennessee."

The official visit offered Lang plenty of opportunity to get even more familiar with the campus, as well as allowing him to experience a game day atmosphere. 

"On Friday, I was able to see the meetings, how they prepare for the game, and I saw them do walkthrough to clean up little loose ends," Lang said of this. "Then I was able to go to dinner and spend more time with everyone. I got to see a lot of what the players do."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The fans, just how loud and crazy they were," Lang added what stood out about eh game day atmosphere. "I was not expecting that. I knew the game would be good because Florida and Tennessee are two good teams, but I didn't know the crowd was going to be that loud."

Lang already felt strongly about Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee before the visit, and the veteran coach only solidified these thoughts during the weekend. 

"Everything I had already said about him, none of that was fake," Lang said following the visit. "Some people can say what they want on the recruiting side, but I saw one this visit and in the game that he is everything I thought he was."

Other schools remaining in the mix for Lang include Auburn and LSU. 

Tillman
Football

Report: Cedric Tillman Recovering From 'Tightrope' Ankle Surgery

By Jack Foster
cordarrelle-patterson-vs-jets-2--kirby-lee-usa-today-sports
Football

Cordarrelle Patterson Wins Tennessee-Florida Bet Against Kyle Pitts

By Jack Foster
Watch: Vols Head Coach Josh Heupel Meets With Media During Bye Week
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Bye Week, Status After Florida Win

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19072495_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU

By Matt Ray
91D74F3D-C25E-4498-AA59-E64BC487010E
Recruiting

Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit

By Matt Ray
DF5C0E41-0E1F-4009-BCE3-5674D663BAC7
Recruiting

Latest Visit With Vols 'Pushed Them Up' for Top In-State ATH Boo Carter

By Matt Ray
2A2DBBEB-8C63-4119-94C1-1DC3B4603BE9
Recruiting

Vols 'Set the Bar High' For Coveted OL Vysen Lang on Official Visit

By Matt Ray
9A299E53-74F6-4CED-B8D5-D3E1D9E94D65
Recruiting

Vols 'Higher Up' For Elite DL Daevin Hobbs After Official Visit

By Matt Ray