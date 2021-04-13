Vols RB Target Jordan McDonald Sets Official Visit Date

The NCAA recruiting dead period is set to end on May 31st, allowing prospective student-athletes to start taking official and unofficial visits beginning June 1st.

Tennessee has already been active in the process of setting up official visits with the expectation of the dead period ending, but with it now official, more recruits have started to set official visits.

The latest recruit to set a visit with the Vols is Milton (Ga.) running back Jordan McDonald. There has been a strong mutual interest between McDonald and the Vols since Josh Heupel's staff took over, and McDonald is now set to give them an official look, according to his Twitter account.

"They are telling me I am a priority for them," McDonald told VR2 on SI in March. "They really want to see me and build a strong relationship with me, and whenever I can get on campus (once visits open), they want to get me there and show me a lot of love and show they are here for not only my recruitment but my full academic status, and everything. It means a lot to me. I spoke to a lot of them when they were at UCF, and then they transferred over to Tennessee, and that love still stayed there. It showed there is a strong relationship between the staff and me. It shows there is a real bond there, and it's not just something fake."

"I like how enthusiastic they are to speak," he said at the time. "It's not like a phone call where it is a business conference. They are trying to be relatable with you and make you feel like someone you can actually trust and talk to. They are straight up and tell you the truth about things, which is what I like the most about them. They've said they like how much of a downhill runner I am, but when I run downhill, I can switch and change speeds at any time and how I am able to cut at a moment's notice," he said on the message from them. "They've said they love my catching game and how I am an all-around running back and would be a perfect fit for Tennessee. They have said they love the way I play and the physicality I will bring to the game."

Tennessee is still currently searching for its first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class, as several top targets appear to be closing in on a decision.