Vols remain in play for highly-coveted defensive back

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has ceased recruiting efforts in all sports across the country, but that didn’t stop Tennessee and coach Jeremy Pruitt from making last-ditch efforts before that went into effect.

Hosting three-star defensive back Ryan Barnes this past week, the Vols left an impression on the young prospect.

A 6-foot-2, 175-pound native of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Barnes has proven to be one of the most sought-after prospects at his position in the entire country.

Barnes has proven to be a star for Quince Orchard High School, reeling in offers from schools such as Georgia, Florida, Clemson, LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma.

In total, he has received 24 offers and plans to make his decision by the start of his senior season in the fall.

That doesn’t mean that it couldn’t come sooner, however.

A tall corner that thrives in man coverage, Barnes could prove to be an ideal fit alongside the likes of Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor if both stick around for the foreseeable future.

The last time Tennessee had a dominant secondary, the Vols were 5-0 to start the season before coaching miscues from Butch Jones derailed their chances at contending for a SEC East title.

Barnes currently has no crystal ball projections and made his unofficial visit to Knoxville in March 12, just months after his initial visit on Nov. 30.

Ranked as the 43rd-best corner in the country and 19th overall out of Maryland, there’s no doubt that Barnes could come in and make an immediate impact for the Vols.

Whether it’s on the practice field or in-game action, UT could use an additional spark in the secondary.

Only time will tell.