Vols 'Set the Bar High' For Coveted OL Vysen Lang on Official Visit

Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang is among the nation's top offensive line prospects, and he made his way to Knoxville over the weekend for his first official visit of the recruiting cycle. Lang details the trip with Volunteer Country.

Lang started the official visit on Friday by spending time at Tennessee's practice and with the Vols coaching staff, this was something that stood out for the Yellow Hammer state standout.

"On Friday, I was able to see the meetings, how they prepare for the game, and I saw them do walkthrough to clean up little loose ends," Lang said of this. "Then I was able to go to dinner and spend more time with everyone. I got to see a lot of what the players do."

Lang already felt like Elarbee was one of the more genuine coaches he had met in the recruiting process, and the Vols veteran offensive line coach only solidified this during Lang's visit.

"Everything I had already said about him, none of that was fake," Lang said of Elarbee. "Some people can say what they want on the recruiting side, but I saw one this visit and in the game that he is everything I thought he was."

Lang's first game day experience on Rocky Top did not disappoint either.

"The fans, just how loud and crazy they were," Lang said of what stood out about eh game day atmosphere. "I was not expecting that. I knew the game would be good because Florida and Tennessee are two good teams, but I didn't know the crowd was going to be that loud."

Lang's family also made it to campus with him, and they came away impressed as well.

"Most of them, it was the first visit they have ever been on with me, and they loved it," Lang said of this. "Even though it was super loud, they loved it, and everything we did on the visit."

Lang spent time soaking in the atmosphere, but he also focused on Tennessee's offensive line unit, especially left tackle Gerald Mincey.

"I looked at Mincey the whole time," Lang said of this. "I watch Mays some too, but I looked at Mincey most of the time. I looked at all of their footwork to see how they moved, just so I could try and tweak my game a little bit for the better. I can see myself with how I am, developing to get better and playing from left tackle all the way to right tackle."

So coming out of the weekend, what did this visit do for Tennessee?

"This visit definitely boosted their chances of landing me," Lang said of this. "They set the bar very high. For any school to match it or defeat, they are going to, for one, have to have a good game like Tennessee, and then just treat my family amazingly like Tennessee.