Watch: Tennessee WR Commit Merrill Flashes Ability in Workout Session

Walker Merrill committed to Tennessee on March 31st, and he was a key victory for Jeremy Pruitt's in-state recruiting board. Merrill has continued to grow his game this off-season, and he showed some of his during a video he released on Twitter yesterday.

At the time of his commitment to Tennessee in March, Merrill told VR2 on SI's Matt Ray, "Tennessee is home, and I get to stay home. I know I have a great opportunity to come in and play early to impact the program early. That is what I really want to do. I want to compete for a spot as a freshman, and I think Tennessee has a great history sending guys to the NFL, and I think I have a great shot of playing in the NFL, as well as having a successful life after football. I think Tennessee provides me with all of that stuff."

Merrill's relationship with Tee Martin was key in the March decision. He said at the time, "it was (big) for sure. You want a coach who is going to coach you, and he has produced guys, obviously. JuJu Smith-Schuster is in the league and doing very well. Why would you not want to be a receiver and go play for someone who makes great players?"

Tennessee has big plans for Merrill in their offense, and he said, "They have told me that they see me as a slot guy, but that is not going to be a primary position. They think I can be an outside receiver, as an X, and come into slot. They think, just because of my route running ability, coach Martin says they need some guys who can come in and run routes. Right now, they have a lot of taller dudes, like 6'3 who can do jump ball stuff, but they need some dudes who can come in and break people off like these LSU and Alabama receivers do. He needs a solid route-runner, and I think I can fill that spot."

Merrill's high school season is set to kickoff on August 21st against Nolensville HS (TN). He is an SI All-American candidate, and his evaluation is below.

Athleticism: Faster than quick athlete with better long speed than initial twitch. Plays with very good balance and body flexibility. Flashes strong hands, though prefers to nestle catch at this point. Solid foot fire and can toe drag along sideline. Attempts to create in RAC-phase and capable of making first defender miss.

Instincts: Uses a 2-step release versus press coverage and skip release versus squat alignments. Fair stemming versus squat defenders to force hips to open and declare. Basic release versus loose/off coverage. Has a good pressure step in his comeback route. Willing to block in seams, as he can come to balance, adjust and latch.

Polish: Lines up as No. 1 and No. 2 in trips, No. 2 in 2x2 sets, and also as a running back in split-shotgun formation. Route tree is mostly post, corner, slant, go and factors into screen game. Lacks twitchy release quickness off the line and can play with only a single gear. Limited separation quickness consistency. Must also expand his strike zone.

Bottom Line: Merrill is a flexible athlete who has above-average long speed when he can get his lower base going. He’s creative with the ball and will make a defender or two miss. Merrill must continue expanding both his strike zone and route tree, though he could be a solid contributor as a slot or Z receiver at the next level.