Watch: NFL Hall-of-Famer, Trinity Christian offensive coordinator Deion Sanders fields questions following Saturday’s ESPN matchup at Knoxville Catholic

Jake Nichols

Along with the rest of the Trinity Christian (Tx.) football team, Deion and Shedeur Sanders found themselves at Knoxville Catholic High School on Saturday to take on Kaden Martin and the Fighting Irish. 

This matchup was featured as Catholic’s second appearance in as many seasons for an ESPN Geico High School Kickoff Game. 

Last year, the Irish knocked off North Carolina commit Eli Sutton and Brentwood Academy, 42-37.

This time, though, Catholic had no such luck against the Sanders family and three-time Texas state champion Trinity Christian. 

The younger Sanders, a Florida Atlantic football commit, went 24-for-30 through the air for 388 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers in a 49-14 win. He also added two more scores on the ground, while the Trinity defense stuffed Martin for -43 yards rushing on the day.

But, as anyone who’s followed him knows, Kaden Martin is much more than just one afternoon’s worth of statistics. He holds futures in both baseball and football, much like Deion Sanders himself.

After the game, we were able to find some “Prime Time” with Sanders. Given the NFL Hall-of-Farmer’s professional experience as a dual-sport athlete, we asked him what insight he’d offer to Martin moving forward. 

“That kid’s a phenomenal athlete, football-wise and baseball-wise,” Sanders said. “If it was me, I’d pick up a baseball bat and never put it down, if I had to do it all over again.”

Still, Sanders also said he’d encourage Martin to continue pursuing both, which is what Kaden said he plans to do.

Sanders also addressed his insight in recruiting given his viewpoint as a player, a father and, now, an offensive coordinator for a powerful Texas high school program.

You can hear the full interview by watching the video above.

