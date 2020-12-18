Watch: Latest Vols Signee Washington Gets Emotional Signing Letter of Intent

Isaac Washington just signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Tennessee, and prior to that, he told VR2 on SI about what he was most looking forward to, "not one certain thing. I thank God for the opportunity to play at an SEC university, but I'm ready to dominate in football and in school, but college is a stepping stone to the bigger picture of what I am trying to accomplish."

Today, when Washington was ready to put pen to paper, he was overcome with emotions about his decision. Washington stood up and addressed the crowd in the video you can watch below.

Washington told VR2 on SI about Tennessee, "They are really close-knit too. That is what I like about them. They don't care where you go, and stuff like that. They just want you to do good for yourself. That is what I like about them the most."

Below is Washington's SI All-American Evaluation: