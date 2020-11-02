Watch: Top Vols DB Target Nyland Green Picks Off Two Passes, Grabs 93-yard Score

On senior night at Newton High School, Nyland Green wore No. 43 to honor his best friend, who was unable to play due to an ACL injury.



Green still sported his gold No.11 chain, but on Friday night, it was all about No.43. Nationally-ranked Brookwood (Ga.) traveled to Sharp Stadium looking to extend their perfect season, but Green had other plans.

Green recorded numerous tackles, hurried the quarterback on more than one occasion, but it was the explosive plays he made that helped Newton pull off the upset.

Green recorded two redzone interceptions, including a leaping grab at the front pylon, while also adding a 93-yard touchdown catch on offense. Green rarely left the field as he played both ways all night, and he served as the long snapper on special teams.

You can watch all of his highlights from the game in the video above.

Highlights are courtesy of V2R Films, LLC. Be sure to check out V2R Films, LLC on Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube. You can also find their work at www.v2rfilms.com

Featured Image Via Chase Reichenbach