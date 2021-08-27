August 28, 2021
Watch: Top Vols Target Walter Nolen Delivers Massive Hit

Walter Nolen is the nation's top defender in the 2022 class, according to Sports Illustrated All-American, and last night, he delivered a massive hit against Maryville High School.

This play was one of the few times Nolen got free on Thursday night against the Rebels, who double and triple-teamed him the majority of the contest, but he certainly made this play count.

Nolen is the top remaining target on Tennessee and most of the schools recruiting him big board. Nolen recently released a top three, and he offered a quote to VR2 on SI about each before publicly releasing the list.

On Georgia: “Georgia is just a place I can see myself growing as a player on the field.”

On Tennessee: “Tennessee is home and ain't nothing going to change that.”

On Texas A&M: “A&M is just a place I can see myself dominating on the best defense in the conference and I got major respect to their coaching staff.”

Now, rumors continue to circulate about Nolen's recruitment, but one source has indicated that he is looking to start taking visits beginning next week, including potentially making a stop at Tennessee next week for the season-opener before taking in Georgia and Clemson in their season-opener in Charlotte on Septemer

