Breaking: Tennessee's Week 1 Opponent has Been Revealed

Last week, the SEC announced the two additional opponents that teams around the league would face in a conference-only schedule. It was announced that Tennessee would add Auburn and Texas A & M to create one of the hardest schedules in America.

Now, the Volunteers have learned who their opponent will be for the first matchup of the season on September 26th.

Tennessee will face off against South Carolina in Columbia

The news was announced minutes ago on the Paul Finebaum show. The remaining nine games for the Vols will be announced later tonight on SEC Now beginning at 7 PM EST.

The remaining Week 1 schedule is below:

For now, the SEC's trajectory remains the same. Just a few days ago, SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey updated the plans for the season, during an interview with Dan Patrick.

in the interview with Dan Patrick, Sankey made it clear that the SEC would not be affected by any other conference’s decision — and would later imply that the conference hypothetically could consider playing even if they were the only conference to do so. According to Sankey, the conference’s decision will hinge on the safety and well-being of its athletes, and the SEC would rely on advice from medical professionals in order to determine the best plan for moving forward.

“Were that advice to change, it certainly would be a stopping point,” said the SEC Commissioner. “The indicators are we can right now do what we’re doing in a healthy way.” Despite the conference commissioner’s plans, the SEC’s colleague conferences are less certain that the season can be played in a safe and dignified manner. The Big Ten and PAC-12 are on the verge of canceling the season, and the Big-12 is reportedly torn in regards to which call to make — leaving only the ACC and SEC as the conferences completely willing to play.

